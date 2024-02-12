PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) through the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has mobilised 1,672 police officers and personnel, as well as assets for flood relief operations nationwide.

The ministry said in a statement today that the assets included 152 four-wheel-drive vehicles, 68 boats, 51 lorries, 15 patrol cars, 13 vans, and one helicopter.

Additionally, 818 personnel from the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) have been assigned to assist flood victims at affected areas and 706 relief centres (PPS), as well as to support PDRM in community patrol teams in flood-hit areas.

It said the roles and responsibilities of PDRM and RELA included evacuation operations, security and traffic control at disaster sites, patrolling and monitoring disaster-prone areas, search and rescue operations, and post-flood recovery tasks.

“KDN and its agencies remain attentive and committed to addressing the ongoing flood disaster in the country and will do their utmost to provide assistance in terms of manpower, logistics, assets, and more, to ensure the needs of flood victims are adequately met.

“KDN advises the public to stay vigilant regarding current weather conditions and flood developments, take necessary precautions, and remain updated through verified announcements from authorities and the media,“ the statement said.

The KDN Ihsan MADANI Squad is also on standby for post-flood assistance to flood victims.

Apart from PDRM and RELA, other KDN agencies such as the Immigration Department, the Prisons Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the National Registration Department, the National Anti-Drugs Agency, and the Registry of Societies will also be involved in the KDN Ihsan MADANI Squad’s post-flood efforts.