Sunview in talks on proposed renewable energy project in Cambodia

SUBANG JAYA: Renewable energy player Sunview Group Bhd, through wholly owned subsidiary Fabulous Sunview Sdn Bhd, has signed an agreement with Cambodian partners for the proposed development of a renewable energy (RE) project.

The agreement calls for the parties to focus on promoting and establishing the development, operation and management of a renewable energy project with a targeted total capacity of 500-MWac, situated on land within an undisclosed Cambodian province.

Sunview is expected to be exclusively in charge of tasks related to the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of the project.

“This substantial power source is intended not only for the daily needs of the people but also to catalyse economic development in the region,” said Sunview executive director and CEO Ong Hang Ping during the signing ceremony yesterday.

He declined to share further details as they are still in preliminary talks. However, he hoped the details would be finalised within the year.

Meanwhile, Ong remarked that the collaboration would empower the group to expand its geographical reach beyond the local market and the synergy is poised to significantly fortify its position in the industry, marking the group’s commitment towards sustainable energy solutions.

“This collaboration goes beyond a mere business venture, (for) it represents a shared dedication to advancing sustainable living. Sustainability is not solely the responsibility of the government, it requires collective effort from each of us. As we navigate this path, I am sincerely optimistic that this collaboration will yield a meaningful outcome, contributing positively to the environment and the communities we serve,” he added.

The group positions itself as a comprehensive provider of solar energy solutions, functioning as a vertical integrator within the solar energy supply chain.

Currently, Ong said, the group owns and operates 21 solar photovoltaic facilities throughout Malaysia.

He said that its involvement spans the upstream sector as an aluminium solar mounting manufacturer, midstream activities such as EPCC of solar infrastructure and downstream roles as solar asset owners.

The group stands as an investment holding company with a strategic focus on sustainable ecosystems through its subsidiaries. It is registered under the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia as a solar service provider and solar photovoltaic investor.

Furthermore, it has certification as a contractor of Tenaga Nasional Bhd, an electrical contractor, and an energy service company under the Energy Commission.

Additionally, Sunview is recognised as a G7 contractor by the Construction Industry Development Board.