Six arrested over fatal fight outside entertainment centre

BINTULU: Police have arrested six local individuals in their 40s in connection with a fight that resulted in the death of a man here early today.

Bintulu District Police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the six suspects were tracked down through police intelligence and detained in the Miri area.

“All the suspects are believed to be linked to the case, and efforts to track down other suspects are ongoing. A remand application will be made at the Bintulu Magistrates’ Court for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

In the incident, which occurred around 1 am, a man was found lying in a pool of blood in front of an entertainment centre before being pronounced dead at Bintulu General Hospital.

Following the incident, police immediately launched an investigation and successfully arrested the suspects within 24 hours.

Nixon stressed that police would not tolerate any form of crime and were committed to bringing all those involved to justice. He also urged the public not to speculate on the case, which was still under investigation.

Members of the public with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Bintulu District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 086-318 304.