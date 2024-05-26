Surge in demand for sustainability within Resorts World Genting’s F&B sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Resorts World Genting (RWG) saw a surge in demand for sustainability within its food and beverage (F&B) sector.

Having observed the industry for four decades, RWG leisure, hospitality and lifestyle executive vice-president Peter Foster said the sustainability business is pivotal for them as it is a platform for balance.

“Of course, the customers, they are wealthier than before. And they know what they want. Even Malaysians are now checking. Is the hotel I’m going to stay, are they a sustainable hotel? Are they wasteful?” he said in a press conference for its upcoming Genting SustainBiz Food and Beverages (F&B) Expo last Friday.

RWG will host the inaugural sustainable futures and green economy-centric, Genting SustainBiz F&B Expo at Genting International Convention Centre from Sept 10 to 12.

To co-organise the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was held between RWG president and COO Lee Thiam Kit and French-based business communities connector, Comexposium’s Exhibition Director for Southeast Asia, Henri Tan Chee Seah.

Genting SustainBiz F&B Expo is a trade show that spotlights key segments of green economy and sustainable futures namely; sustainable food production; sustainable seafood practices; sustainable packaging and food waste management; regenerative agricultural practices; plant-based innovations and food innovation research; renewable energy; and eco-friendly commercial equipment amongst others.

The exhibition aims to secure 80 local and international exhibitors, host 100 local and international buyers and attract 3,000 visitors regionally.

The three day event, supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau as partner and Visa Malaysia as sponsor will also showcase green industry players.

RWG sales and marketing & MICE senior vice president, Spencer Lee said sustainability and the trend of “being green” has become a strategic imperative for businesses worldwide.

“In bringing forth this endeavour, we expect Genting SustainBiz to be attractive to not only F&B and hospitality professionals and entrepreneurs but investors, environmental advocates, academics and policy makers,” he said.

Visa Malaysia country manager Ng Kong Boon said: “Genting SustainBiz F&B Expo resonates with Visa Malaysia as we are passionate about digitally-enabling small businesses and supportive of positive strides to power local economies to grow and operate more ethically and sustainably.”

He added that sustainability is an area of focus for them and they have been actively working with their partners to promote eco-friendly practices.

“We introduced the Visa Eco Benefits programme in Asia Pacific to our partners, and this initiative helps cardholders to understand the impact of their spending on the environment and also encourages sustainable consumption and behaviours. This will help more consumers embark on their journeys in building a sustainable future,” he said.