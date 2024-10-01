The Makeover Guys forges connection with CelcomDigi to transform homes

PETALING JAYA: In a seamless fusion of home transformation and digital connectivity, home renovation expert The Makeover Guys has partnered with Malaysia’s largest telco, CelcomDigi Bhd, to offer customers an elevated home experience from renovation to connectivity. Seamlessly integrating The Makeover Guys’ innovative home renovation services with CelcomDigi’s cutting-edge connectivity solutions, residents in Klang Valley and Johor Bahru can now incorporate the benefits for unbeatable value with the best fibre experience.

As part of this collaboration, customers who engage The Makeover Guys and CelcomDigi to transform their living space can enjoy a complimentary Samsung 55” 4K UHD TV and Samsung Soundbar, valued at RM3,548. Additionally, they will enjoy six months of free home fibre, complete with free installation service and a WiFi 6 router. The offer of the TV and the soundbar are both limited to the first 120 sign-ups.

“Internet connection is an important feature in today’s home; most aspects of our lives are managed online, and we need to acknowledge this. With CelcomDigi as our official home fibre partner, we’re looking to offer our customers improved accessibility and efficiency both in terms of setting up their new home and the relevant bells and whistles,” said The Makeover Guys founder and CEO Gavin Liew.

Overall, the collaboration collectively aims to streamline the whole process — instead of needing a separate provider for internet connectivity, he added.

This works in tandem with an alternative fiscal solution by The Makeover Guys as they introduce an all-new customer-exclusive renovation financing service – The Makeover Loan. Offering a personalised financing option tailored specifically for makeover projects, this exclusive renovation financing service makes it possible to achieve a fully-furnished, designer home for as little as RM455 per month with interest rates starting at 4.99% and loan tenures of up to seven years.

Alternatively, customers can opt for the 0% Easy Payment Plan for up to 24 months, facilitating easy financial management while removing the need for substantial upfront payments – making the dream of owning a home a more accessible one.

Moreover, the promise of a fully furnished unit completed within a concise timeframe of 30 to 40 working days is a notable feature. This ensures buyers receive an effective turnkey solution, sparing them the effort and time of furnishing a new space.

Known as the go-to folks for modern renovations, The Makeover Guys has completed over 7,000 makeovers for own-stay and investment properties across Klang Valley, Johor Bahru, Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu.