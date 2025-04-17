Ayer Kuning polls: PN to unveil manifesto next week

TAPAH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will focus on strengthening the local economy and improving rural infrastructure in its manifesto for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, according to PAS vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said the manifesto will also highlight education, welfare, and the empowerment of youth and women.

According to him, the coalition’s manifesto will be unveiled next week.

“This manifesto is drafted based on on-the-ground surveys that take into account the needs of the residents. It is not rhetorical or merely filled with empty election promises,” he said at PN’s daily media briefing on the by-election today.

The by-election, called following the death of Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin from a heart attack on Feb 22, is a three-cornered contest involving BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Abd Muhaimin Malek of PN and Bawani KS from Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

Polling is on April 26 and early voting is on April 22.