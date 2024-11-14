Tengku Zafrul: Malaysia committed to regional integration including for halal industry

KUALA LUMPUR: As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia is committed to increasing regional integration and benefitting from stronger cooperation, including in the halal industry, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said through the latest memorandum of understanding, Malaysia will support Peru’s efforts to develop a halal certification framework, thereby strengthening Peru’s position in the rapidly growing global halal market in various industries. “I am confident that this cooperation will bring great economic benefits and open up new opportunities for the people of both countries,“ he said in a post on X today.

He said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) had held a roundtable meeting that brought together 17 Malaysian companies and 18 Peruvian companies, opening opportunities for cooperation in important sectors such as finance, renewable energy, halal, and logistics. “With a comprehensive range of free trade agreements (FTAs), Malaysia is not only the gateway to the ASEAN market, but also offers wider access to Peruvian companies to expand in the Asia-Pacific region,“ he added.

The minister is attending the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) 2024 in Lima, Peru.