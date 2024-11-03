Bersatu submits amendments on rogue elected reps to ROS

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today submitted to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) proposed amendments to the party constitution regarding the revocation of membership of elected representatives who go against the party’s stand.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he handed over the documents on the proposed amendments to ROS Datuk Mohd Zulfikar Ahmad at the ROS office here.

He was accompanied by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and other top leaders.

At a special general assembly on March 2, Bersatu approved the amendments, which allow the party to automatically revoke the membership of Members of Parliament and state assemblymen who support parties opposing Bersatu.

The amendments involved Clause 10 of the Bersatu Constitution relating to the termination of membership and expulsion of members by inserting Clause 10.4, 10.5 and 10.6.

The amendments were made after six Bersatu MPs declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. They are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Last Thursday, Bersatu’s Selat Klang state assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari pledged his support for Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. -Bernama