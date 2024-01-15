MMEA thwarts attempt to smuggle diesel at Tanjung Piai

PONTIAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle suspected diesel after apprehending four Indonesian men about 3.5 nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Piai earlier this morning.

Johor MMEA director, First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said an agency patrol boat conducting routine operations detected a suspicious, unmarked wooden boat at about 6 am.

“After inspection, it was discovered that all four individuals, aged between 33 and 50, had no documents and they were found carrying approximately 1,880 litres of oil, suspected to be diesel, stored in oil drums of various sizes.

“The wooden boat, along with all detained individuals, was transported to the Maritime Jetty in Sungai Pulai for further investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Customs Act 1967. The seized oil will also be subject to further examination,“ he said in a statement today. -Bernama