Fun and Immersive Experience awaits visitors

“Although we are of different majors, we work and flow together very well. Just like water, we are navigable and flexible, ready for any challenges the industry may bring,” said design team leader Gavin Gan Zi Yan.

“We want to thank our backbone – Cheang Lin Yew and Yan Li Wen – as well as our design supervisors for their support and guidance throughout our journey,” said the group’s president, Danielle Chong Shi Yi, during the exhibition’s opening ceremony.

It will feature extraordinary works, including projects that won awards in the prestigious International Rookie Awards and Kancil Awards.

Their theme, “Conflux”, is derived from the word ‘confluence’. These unique designers merge their ideas to create something extraordinary. From immersive installations to captivating visual designs, this exhibition showcases the fusion of advanced technology and creative thinking, shaping the future of entertainment and branding.

FOR the first time The One Academy is showcasing artwork projects from 28 graduating students at “Conflux”, a must-see exhibition at GMBB in Kuala Lumpur from 1st to 16th March. With creations from two cutting-edge degree majors – BA (Hons) Digital Media Design and BA (Hons) Graphic Design, the graduates are displaying their best for the exhibition.

Artworks and projects that represent the current industry trends are exactly what visitors can look forward to throughout the exhibition. For example, large-scale immersive installations and experiential works of art allow people to experience multi-sensory environments.

Visitors can interact with these high-tech installations through sight, sound and touch. Each piece has its own unique execution and topic behind it like Malaysian history, nature and cultural heritage.

Additionally, the exhibition also includes fun and interactive games. These students have mastered the skill of creating thrilling 2D and 3D games for players to enjoy. They were specially designed to engage with players through interesting narratives, dynamic levels and characters accompanied by aesthetically pleasing visuals.

“You have proven that you’re not only strong and resilient individuals, but also a visionary team. I’m incredibly proud to have been part of your journey,” said the head of the Digital Media Design faculty at The One Academy, Cheang, to the batch of graduating students.

“Always strive to create something amazing. I want to see you all changing the world. It won’t be easy, but I know you can do it, one pixel at a time. And lastly, be a happy designer,” he said.

The advertising and graphic design section offers a front-row seat to the creative ways in which products and brands are presented, on multiple platforms such as incorporating immersive technologies, augmented reality (AR) and short-form video content.

It explores the creative concept behind brand campaigning with an array of logo, packaging, poster and publication designs on display. Showcasing a mix of personal projects and rebranding concepts, each design pays close attention to vibrant graphics, catchy typography, and unique structural elements.

“There are some things in our life that requires ‘conflux’ in order to multiply its value. Individually, we could achieve little, but when combined together, the value increases by leaps and bounds. All good work adds value to society, so always fuel your passion with a purposeful vision,” said The One Academy’s Head of Advertising & Graphic Design faculty, Yan.