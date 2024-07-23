Global partnership for healthcare

SHAH ALAM: In order to keep up with the fast changing landscape in the area of healthcare delivery and its advancements, MSU forged a global partnership with the Ministry of Health (KEMENKES) and “Politeknik Kesihatan” (POLTEKKES), from Indonesia to provide the latest technology for its students.

This was in the form of a memorandum of understanding on 6th July 2024, in conjunction with the International Collaborative Event for Healthcare and at the same time MSU inked 38 memoranda of agreement (MOA) with POLTEKKES.

Ministry of Health, Indonesia Director General, Her Excellency drg Arianti Anaya, together with President of MSU, Professor Tan Sri Datuk Wira Dr. Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, and, Vice Chancellor of MSU, Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr. Junainah Abdul Hamid, attended the International Collaborative Event. They were accompanied by the senior management team of MSU, MSU Medical Centre, Ministry of Health Republic of Indonesia, as well as students and academicians from the International Medical School (IMS), the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS), and the School of Pharmacy (SPH).

“This partnership offers a pivotal opportunity to strengthen healthcare systems in Malaysia and Indonesia. By working together, we can prepare healthcare workers to be more flexible and adaptable in the face of emerging challenges,” said MSU President, Dr Shukri.

In her keynote address, Her Excellency drg Arianti expressed that the collaboration between MSU, would solidify the development of health professionals in Indonesia and Malaysia.

“The MSU-KEMENKES partnership is crucial for Indonesia, which is facing a shortage of healthcare professionals to serve its growing population. The Ministry of Health, Indonesia is determined to bridge the workforce gap and improve healthcare facilities across districts,” she said.

The new collaboration is centralised on uplifting the areas of education, training, and research. It gives prominence to the dual/joint degree, upskilling and reskilling, internships, medical specialists, fellowship programmes, as well as the Bachelor of Nursing (Hons) pathway for employment opportunities at MSU Medical Centre and in Middle East countries.

MSU established the MOA with POLTEKKES KEMENKES Maluku, Manado, Mamuju, Kupang, Makassar, Palu, Sorong, Palangkaraya, Banjarmasin, Ternate, Jayapura, Yogyakarta, Aceh, Medan, Semarang, Kalimantan Timur, Tanjungkarang, Jambi, Banten, Jakarta I, II, and III, Pontianak, Tasikmalaya, Gorontalo, Riau, Padang, Palembang, Bengkulu, Bandung, Surakarta, Surabaya, Malang, Denpasar, Mataram, Kendari, Pangkal Pinang and Tanjung Pinang.

Her Excellency drg Arianti and Dr Shukri, signed a MOA with Jefri Ardiyanto, Director of POLTEKKES KEMENKES Semarang, Dr. Iswanto, Director of POLTEKKES KEMENKES Yogyakarta, Dr. Sri Rahayu, Director of POLTEKKES KEMENKES Denpasar and RR. Sri Arini Winarti Rinawati, Director of POLTEKKES Kemenkes Medan.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards.

MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), the Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), the Netherland’s Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU), the United Kingdom’s Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) as well as the Sri Lanka’s University Grant Commission (UGC).

For the full range on flexible programmes offered at MSU, call 03-5521 6868, or visit www.msu.edu.my