ACCOUNTING is more than just numbers - it’s the language of business, and those fluent in it are vital across all industries.

At Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), the Faculty of Accountancy and Management (FAM) delivers an academic experience that bridges theory and practice, shaping future-ready graduates who thrive in today’s dynamic job market.

The UTAR four-year Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) programme is globally recognised by key professional bodies, including the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), CPA Australia, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) and the Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia (CTIM).

With such strong professional recognition, students gain a direct pathway to certification and global career opportunities.

“UTAR has been a prominent university in providing accounting education with MIA recognition under the First Schedule of the Accountants Act 1967. This allows graduates to become Chartered Accountants after three years of work experience, without additional examinations. Our programme integrates theory, industry exposure, and soft skills development - ensuring students are well-equipped from day one,” said Zufara Arneeda Zulfakar, Head of the Department of Accountancy,UTAR.

The learning experience goes far beyond traditional lectures, to tutorials built around real-world case studies and hands-on learning using accounting software such as AutoCount, Audit Express, and Excel.

Field trips, industry competitions, and guest lectures from professionals based at leading firms as PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, EY, BDO, Baker Tilly, Crowe, and many others bring relevance and energy into the classroom.

Joshua Yap Jan Chen, who initially intended to take up psychology, instead chose accounting at UTAR said:

“The programme has been a great mix of theory and practical learning. We often receive insights from industry professionals, and our lecturers are always ready to guide us.

“I’ve already passed two ACCA papers, and I’m working towards joining one of the Big Four firms in a tax or audit role.”

Internships are a key part of the UTAR experience, and all students complete a six-month placement before graduation. Around 80 percent of accounting graduates secure employment within six months of completing the programme.

To explore more on the programme or begin your application journey, visit study.utar.edu.my/accounting.php or apply directly at admission.utar.edu.my/Apply_Now.php.

Visit UTAR Open Day on 24-25 May and 31 May -1 June 2025 from 9am to 4.30pm at both Kampar and Sungai Long campuses. For more information, visit www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03- 9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).