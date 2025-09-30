Langkawi climate declaration

IN a landmark moment for youth climate leadership, children and youths from all 10 ASEAN Member States formally presented the ASEAN Children & Youth Climate Declaration, known as the Langkawi Declaration to environment ministers during the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME).

This marks a historic shift from youth participation to youth influence in climate awareness.

“Standing in the AMME hall, I felt our voices and our generation’s hopes and fears were heard. The Langkawi Declaration is more than words; it’s a call to action. We are ready to work alongside our leaders to turn promises into action for every child, today and for the future,” said Celeste Chung, a youth delegate from Sabah, Malaysia.

“Each word in this Declaration carries the voices of vulnerable communities living at the frontlines of the climate crisis, from coastal villages to urban neighbourhoods,” said Alexandra Nicole Eclarinal from Bicol, Philippines.

“It reflects not only what we ask of our leaders, but what we, the young are prepared to contribute through action, collaboration, and accountability,” she said.

The Declaration calls for urgent action in seven key areas, including meaningful youth participation in policymaking, climate justice, integrated climate education, accelerated just energy transition, climate-resilient social services, sustainable agriculture rooted in indigenous knowledge and strengthened climate financing.

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Chair of the 18th AMME as well as acting Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, accepted the Langkawi Declaration during the ministerial session.

He acknowledged the clarity, urgency and commitment shown by ASEAN’s youth and thanked them for their leadership, and reaffirmed the region’s dedication to integrating youth perspectives into ASEAN’s ongoing environmental strategies and actions.

He also recognised the role of partners such as UNICEF and youth-led organisations in ensuring that youth perspectives continue to shape the region’s path toward a climate-resilient future.

“The Langkawi Declaration at AMME is a moment of optimism and we thank the government of Malaysia and ASEAN ministers for recognising climate action is, at its core, about children’s rights.

“With the support of Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), the declaration will shape how youth priorities are reflected in ASEAN’s climate agenda, demonstrating that youth are not just participants, they are influencing policy,” said Robert Gass, UNICEF Representative to Malaysia and Special Representative to Brunei Darussalam .

Over three days in Langkawi, youth delegates worked together through dialogues, skills labs and strategy sessions to craft a shared vision for the region’s climate future. The result is the Langkawi Declaration, a historic, youth-led blueprint that puts children’s rights at the heart of ASEAN’s climate agenda.

This milestone is part of the ASEAN Children & Youth Climate Summit (ACYCS) 2025, co-organised by UNICEF and Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS). The summit brought together 100 youth delegates aged 15 to 25 for a three-day youth-led leadership programme. The Langkawi Declaration aims to inform on the on-going national youth efforts in ASEANcountries ahead of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

The upcoming 30th conference will be held in Belem, Brazil.