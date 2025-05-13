Launch of Sunway Medical School

SUNWAY UNIVERSITY launched the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Sunway Medical School, a new initiative in Malaysia’s medical education landscape, with a firm focus on teaching and research excellence, ethical leadership and pioneering innovation.

The launch ceremony on 7 May 2025 at Sunway University was officiated by the Minister of Higher Education, Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, and attended by Tan Sri Sir Jeffrey Cheah, Founder and Chairman of Sunway Group.

The medical school is set to equip the next generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge, skills and compassion needed to address the evolving demands of global healthcare systems.

The launch of the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Sunway Medical School follows the establishment of the Jeffrey Cheah Biomedical Centre (JCBC) in Cambridge, reinforcing Cheah’s commitment to advancing world-class education and biomedical research.

A highlight of the launch was the ‘White Coat Ceremony’ for the inaugural cohort of medical students, who also took the ‘Hippocratic Oath’, a symbolic and meaningful rite of passage marking their official induction into the medical profession.

The Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme at Sunway University offers a dynamic, future-ready medical curriculum supported by immersive clinical training at Sunway Medical Centre, a leading private hospital. Students gain hands-on experience in patient care, translating medical knowledge into real-world practical skills. The programme also fosters inter professional collaboration, preparing students to work effectively within diverse healthcare teams for a holistic understanding of patient care.