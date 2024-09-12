$!2,447 graduated from MSU at 34th convocation

THE Management and Science University (MSU) 34th convocation ceremony last weekend saw 2,447 graduates from 126 academic programmes receiving their scrolls at the MSU Chancellor Hall in Shah Alam.
The four-session ceremony, held over two days, involved 35 graduates presented with doctorates (PhD), 65 receiving masters, 1,596 bachelors and 751 diplomas.
The Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) presented the most number of graduates (677), whereas the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering produced the highest number of programmes (28).
Meanwhile, the total number of graduates from the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering were 423, the School of Education and Social Sciences, (496); the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, 309; the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, 189; the School of Pharmacy, 103; and the International Medical School, 206.
The Graduate School of Management and the School of Graduate Studies at the Postgraduate Centre (PGC) presented 32 and 12 graduates, respectively.
The Master in International Event Management programme at the Graduate School of Management (GSM) presented its first graduating cohort, as did the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS) Bachelor in Halal Quality Assurance (Hons), Bachelor in Occupational Safety and Health (Hons), Bachelor in Environmental Health (Hons), and the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering Bachelor in Information Management (Hons).
Fifty-three graduates received an award from five categories of Best Students.
The Chancellor Gold Medal Award went to Bachelor in Culinary Arts (Hons) graduate from the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA), Che Ku Nur Afiqah Che Ku Hashim.
The President Award recognised two outstanding graduates for their achievement in extracurricular activities, leadership, entrepreneurship and sports: Bachelor in Forensic Science (Hons) graduate Hariharan Vathemurthy and Diploma in Ophthalmic Dispensing graduate Kiong Wei Yi,
The Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award went to Bachelor in Outdoor Recreation Management (Hons) graduate Eizah Eriyana Suzare. Meanwhile, the first recipient of the newly introduced Lifelong Learning Award was Diploma in Games Design and Animation graduate Chung Hwee Lian.
Twenty-five graduates received an Academic Award and 23 received the Industry Award. Recipients for both awards comprised diploma and degree graduates.
Present at the convocation ceremony were MSU Chancellor, the Regent of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin; MSU president and founder Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid who delivered the presidential address, and MSU vice-chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid.
Sponsoring partners of industry at ceremony included Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Affin Bank Berhad, MSU Medical Centre, Bank Rakyat, AIA Bhd, MBSB Bhd, Mega Fortris Sdn Bhd, Salient Information Sdn Bhd, Noor Arfa Services Sdn Bhd, Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd, Betelcare Sdn Bhd, Nelson’s Franchise (M) Sdn Bhd, Beststar Travel Centre Sdn Bhd, Goodscience Sdn Bhd, Pharmaniaga Berhad, Reka Teemor Sdn Bhd, Travel Dynamics (M) Sdn Bhd and EMGA (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.