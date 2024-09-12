$!2,447 graduated from MSU at 34th convocation

THE Management and Science University (MSU) 34th convocation ceremony last weekend saw 2,447 graduates from 126 academic programmes receiving their scrolls at the MSU Chancellor Hall in Shah Alam.

The four-session ceremony, held over two days, involved 35 graduates presented with doctorates (PhD), 65 receiving masters, 1,596 bachelors and 751 diplomas.

The Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) presented the most number of graduates (677), whereas the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering produced the highest number of programmes (28).

Meanwhile, the total number of graduates from the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering were 423, the School of Education and Social Sciences, (496); the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, 309; the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, 189; the School of Pharmacy, 103; and the International Medical School, 206.