Kindergarten teacher loses RM108,703 in job and loan scams

KUALA TERENGGANU: A kindergarten teacher lost RM108,703 after falling victim to an online job scam and a fraudulent loan scheme.

The 32-year-old woman was initially contacted by a scammer on June 20, who informed her she had won groceries as part of a “lucky customer” promotion.

After receiving the promised groceries worth RM50, the victim was asked to provide her bank details to claim an additional RM8 reward. She was later offered a part-time job that involved clicking links and following accounts for monetary rewards.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said, “She was later offered a part-time job that involved clicking product links and following accounts in exchange for lucrative rewards. However, the suspect claimed the victim was late in completing her tasks and had to pay a penalty to retrieve the promised earnings.”

Between July 1 and 3, the victim used her savings and proceeds from selling jewellery to transfer money to several bank accounts. She was then instructed to pay an additional RM75,000. Desperate, she turned to online loan sharks, paying deposits to five different accounts but never receiving any loan.

Azli added, “The loan agents claimed the payments were for processing and administrative fees. Despite making the payments, the victim never received the promised funds.”

Realising she had been scammed by two separate syndicates, the victim filed a police report. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama