Nationwide art competition to choose the best

The Top 10 Outstanding Young Artists Awards was organised by One Academy, in close collaboration with The Walt Disney Company to choose the most talented and outstanding secondary art students, with “Elio” featured as Disney Pixar’s theme for this year.

With over RM910, 000 worth of scholarships and cash prizes for the winners, The One Academy ensured the participation of schools in 13 locations across eight states, including Sabah and Sarawak, in search of Malaysia’s finest young artists.

The national-level drawing competition, open to secondary school students aged 14 to 18 was held at schools in Selangor (Petaling Jaya), Penang (Straits Quay), Malacca, Perak (Ipoh), Kelantan (Kota Bharu), Johor (Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Johor Bahru), Sabah (Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu), and Sarawak (Kuching, Sibu). The grand finale and awards ceremony took place at The One Academy’s main campus in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya.

The art competition has long served as a launchpad for many aspiring creative students, helping young talents realise their artistic dreams.

The ‘Best of the Best’ Gold Award was won by Wong Ker Yang from Selangor, the prize worth RM90,000, in the form of a scholarship from The One Academy, and RM3,000 in cash prize.

The Silver Award was bagged by Sarah Ariesya Khairul Anuar from Selangor, who won a scholarship worth RM70,000 and a cash prize worth RM 2,000.

The Bronze Award went to Nicole Pang Yi Ning from Sarawak with a scholarship valued at RM50,000 and a cash prize worth RM 1,000.

The 7 young artists award winners were Lai Hiew Thong (Selangor), Chinta Suri Eowyn binti Zulkifli (Johor), Tan Iro (Johor), Shannon Leong Tze Kie (Sabah), Tam Kei Hang (Johor), Ooi Zi Ern (Selangor) and Aqilah binti Zulkarnain (Sabah).

They each received scholarships valued at RM30,000 and RM500 cash prize for their effort.

In line with its commitment to excellence and its long-standing reputation as an institute of achievers – by achievers, for achievers – The One Academy also presented the Malaysia Top 10 Outstanding Creative Youth Awards. This prestigious recognition honoured 10 outstanding past graduates of The One Academy who have achieved remarkable success and left a significant impact on the creative industry.

The One Academy is committed to providing the best art education programmes and continues to nurture its students passionately through its “Masters Train Masters” coaching philosophy, which has been practised for over 35 years, by providing diploma and degree courses in visual communication design, digital animation, digital media design, interior architecture and design, illustration, fine arts, and Paris fashion design & pattern making. For more information visit www.toa.edu.my or call 03-7875 5510 or e-mail your enquiries to info@toa.edu.my.