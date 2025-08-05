MOSTI to host Malaysia’s first space law moot in Dec 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will host the Space Law Moot Court Competition (PMPA) 2025 to raise public awareness and understanding of the increasingly significant field of space law in the nation’s space technology development.

Scheduled from Dec 5 to 7 at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) in Nilai, the PMPA 2025 is spearheaded by MOSTI’s Space Regulator Division in collaboration with USIM and supported by the Malaysian Innovation Foundation.

In a statement today, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang encouraged more law students to embrace the challenge, not merely to compete for victory, but to explore an emerging field that connects science, technology and law.

“I believe this competition can produce a generation of young lawyers ready to face future challenges and safeguard national interests as we compete on the global stage in the space industry,” he said.

PMPA 2025 is designed to highlight the importance of the Malaysian Space Board Act 2022 [Act 834], while providing an avenue for participants to debate critical issues in international space law in the context of current technology and future space exploration.

The event is more than just a simulated moot court proceeding; it is a practical training platform for law students to hone their advocacy skills in the context of space trials, while gaining insight into the real challenges facing the national and international space industry.

Chang said the competition is seen as a step towards strengthening academic collaboration between higher learning institutions and government agencies in formulating and implementing national space law policies.

It also aims to raise awareness among the public and the academic community about the existence and importance of Malaysia’s space law in safeguarding the nation’s security, sovereignty and development in the space sector, he added.

The PMPA 2025 is aligned with the Malaysia MADANI vision, which emphasises knowledge, inclusivity and compassion in shaping a progressive society. It also supports the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021–2030, particularly in nurturing science, technology and innovation talent and advancing data-driven governance.

In addition, MOSTI views PMPA 2025 as part of its strategy to achieve the goals set under the National Space Policy Action Plan 2030.

Among other aspects, the policy targets a space sector contribution of at least 1 percent or RM10 billion to the national GDP, while creating 5,000 new high-skilled jobs within a progressive and sustainable space ecosystem.

Meanwhile, USIM’s Faculty of Syariah and Law senior lecturer, Dr Che Zuhaida Saari, said that as technology becomes deeply embedded in daily life and reaches for the stars, the law must stay ahead to ensure space remains a peaceful, ethical and inclusive domain.

She emphasised that space is not just an empty void, but a trust that carries a profound responsibility to protect all humanity.

PMPA 2025 is expected to attract up to 50,000 participants from public and private higher learning institutions nationwide, solidifying its role in advancing expertise in space law, a field increasingly drawing global attention.

Further details on participation requirements and competition guidelines are available on the official PMPA 2025 website at https://spacelawmootcourt.usim.edu.my - Bernama