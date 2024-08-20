QuLeaps initiative to vault M’sia towards AI empowerment

AT a recent AI workshop for teenagers run by QuLeaps AI Sdn Bhd CEO Dr Tan Poh Joo, Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan spoke on the potential of AI to transform education and industry.

He emphasised the importance of AI and how it is vital for Malaysia to embrace its use and strengthen training in the field for this purpose.

Tan, who founded QuLeaps, a subsidiary of BCorp, said the AI bootcamp proved very popular, judging by the feedback as many wrote thank you letters in appreciation. This further spurred his ambition to bring more AI training bootcamps to Malaysia.

The idea behind the initiative was to build up the ecosystem in Malaysia for AI to be implemented across all sectors, and enable Malaysia to compete on a global level.

Originally from Penang, Tan completed his PhD in Microelectronic and Semiconductor Device from Universiti Sains Malaysia and then moved to the US, where he spent 25 years in Silicon Valley, building his career and achieving milestones in the development of systems for various generations of AI.

“Now I am embarking on a new venture aimed at AI digital transformation for industries and also nurturing AI talents, fostering and accelerating innovation among the young generation and professionals in Asean countries, Malaysia in particular, in line with our mission to empower and accelerate the region through AI solutions and talent development,” he said.

During a Q&A session with theSun, Tan shared his vision for transforming the mindset of the younger generation through AI.

“Malaysia needs to develop and accelerate its ecosystem at school level, through maybe the computer clubs so that they are exposed to technology at a young age, to coding etc. It is not one workshop that will change the mindset.

We need to build infrastructure at school level, also teacher preparedness and technology investments in schools now, so that they can be prepared to embrace AI.

“AI is built upon the fundamentals of computer science and it starts in the classroom.”

Also, public awareness must be raised and it must be emphasised that AI should be used for good,” he stressed.

To implement a viable AI ecosystem, the four pillars that need to work together are the government, investor, parents and community, as well as academics who have to design the various programmes for training, whether in the private or public sectors.

They may include schools and higher learning institutions as exposure to digital literacy has to start from a young age.

Tan shared on how the state of California in America is partnering with tech giant Nvidia to help train students, college faculties, developers and data scientists in artificial intelligence.

Overall, the initiative is aimed at expanding resources such that students, educators and workers, particularly in community colleges, can learn new skills in generative AI and advance their careers.

Tan feels that California is the capital of AI and he can stay in touch with the latest in technology by still having links there, while working with the team in Malaysia to transform organisations such as BCorp to AI systems.

If that can happen, then the target set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for 30,000 AI engineers in the country can be achieved.