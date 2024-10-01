Showcasing charm of Nusantara fashion

SHAH ALAM: The centralWalk i-City in Shah Alam played host recently to a fashion show by Management and Science University (MSU).

Themed “Modest Selangor Runway 2023 – Charm of Nusantara”, it was showcased by the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA) in collaboration with the I-City group, in support of the theme “One Shah Alam, One Destination.”

The show was in collaboration with upscale hijab brand “Bawal Exclusive”, and the designs highlighted the collaborative essence of Nusantara Womenswear with a distinctive touch, featuring the creations of twelve designers.

According to SHCA, “Nusantara” holds multifaceted meanings to different people, and its definition has changed over time. But the term encapsulates the rich cultural, historical and geographical tapestry of the region, illustrating the influence of the islands in Malaysia and Indonesia over fashion trends.

The creative expressions, designs and skills of students enrolled in the Bachelor in Fashion Design in Marketing (Honours) (BFD) and Diploma in Fashion Design, centred around the Nusantara theme, zeroing in on celebrating and highlighting the cultural richness of the Nusantara region and the importance of preserving and revitalising cultural heritage.

Held in collaboration with UEDA College of Fashion in Osaka, Japan, the show was a visual feast as it showcased menswear and women’s fashion, combined with a rich and colourful hijab collection.

Nusantara themed menswear featured designs by a talented group of designers that included Mohd Sallehi Sabang, Mursarah Shazwani Sharifuddin, Anis Salahuddin, Dea Exsa Suparman Parto Tain, Nur Batrisyia Dania Hasnan, Siti Maliyanah Hasnizam and Hazirah Atiqah Suhaini, currently pursuing the BFD programme.

The other designers who participated were Zansa Balqis Mohd Zainul, Ezra Synidang Motijol, Nur Syahirah Ismail, Nur Amalia Adriana Sahrul Azman, Putri Azwin Azwa Nazri, Krishanti Tharmayogan, Anita Sibarani Ahmat Rasit and Nina Adriana Mohd Rizal, who are in the Diploma in Fashion Design at MSU, and contributed tremendously to the success of the show.

In the showcase of Nusantara Womenswear X Bawal Exclusive, a collection of 41 designs was presented by twelve talented designers completing their Diploma in Fashion at MSU.

The designers featured in this collection include Puteri Balqis Deli Darwin, Ainnur Haliza Asmadi, Noel Vinod Kalai Selvan, Zansa Balqis Mohd Zainul, Nur Syahirah Ismail, Ezra Synidang Motijol, Siti Nur Khadijah Othman, Nurlisa Amirah Saharudin, Nur Nina Adriana Mohd Rizal, Anita Sibarani Ahmat Rasit, Nurfarihah Aqilah Azhar and Alea Hanim Ummar.

Also attending the event was MSU president Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, i-Berhad chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong, UEDA College of Fashion Japan president Hitoshi Tajima, MSU Industry Linkages and Entrepreneurship senior vice-president Prof Dr Abdul Jalil Ghazali, its Endowment and Communication senior vice-president Datuk Rosli Yusof, SHCA dean Azizul Jamaludin and deputy dean Zakmalisa Erna Zaki.

At the event, SHCA also presented a donation of RM3,000 to Yayasan MSU.