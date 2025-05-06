Malaysia’s homegrown hero levels up in animated style

Ejen Ali’s second cinematic outing delivers action, laughs, family-friendly thrills

EJEN Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria proves lightning can strike twice. Following the smashing success of the first film in 2019, WAU Animation returns with a sequel that not only ups the ante but confidently shows that Malaysia can stand shoulder to shoulder with international animation studios. Directed by Usamah Zaid, with Nazmi Yatim as co-director, the film is sleek, smart and shockingly good, a thrilling ride that feels like a warm roti canai: familiar, satisfying and entirely homegrown. From its first scene to the action-packed finale, Ejen Ali The Movie 2 brims with heart and ambition, wrapped up in great animation and an emotionally charged storyline. The film continues the story of Ali, Malaysia’s favourite young spy, as he takes on a new challenge involving the high-tech “Project Satria” suit, a game-changing piece of AI-enhanced tech that would make even Iron Man raise an eyebrow.

Winning the animation battle Make no mistake: this is not just a good local film. This is a good film, full stop. WAU Animation and Primeworks Studios have created something extraordinary, balancing slick animation with storytelling that resonates across age groups. The visuals are top-tier, the action choreography is tight and the voice acting is, quite frankly, a joy to behold. Ida Rahayu Yusoff returns as Ali with a performance that is both playful and grounded, while veterans like Azman Zulkiply and M. Nasir bring gravitas to the supporting cast. And let us talk about the animation: it is gorgeous. The visuals are vibrant and polished, with dynamic set pieces that rival international animated features. Explosions, neon backdrops, holographic interfaces, it all pops on screen. The futuristic tech in the movie never feels out of place, but instead, it showcases Malaysia’s capacity to dream big and execute even bigger.

Power of a good story, for all ages What sets Ejen Ali The Movie 2 apart is the storytelling. Without revealing any spoilers, the plot explores themes of responsibility, trust and friendship, while cleverly integrating new characters and expanding the Ejen Ali universe. It keeps things fresh without overcomplicating the narrative. And most importantly, it is fun. Kids will be glued to the screen, adults will be quietly impressed and even the occasional grumpy uncle might crack a smile. The film is crafted with a multi-generational audience in mind, an achievement that many bigger productions still struggle to nail. Whether it is enjoyed during a family movie night, a casual outing with friends, or even on a low-stakes date, Ejen Ali The Movie 2 checks all the right boxes.

Glimpse into the future Of course, no movie is entirely free of quirks. While the film is overwhelmingly wholesome and cleverly paced, there is one element that raises an eyebrow, the ever-so-slight emotional tension between Ali and Alicia. It is subtle and never inappropriate, but it tiptoes on the edge of “are they going there?” territory. Given that the characters are still children, it is a beat that might make some viewers shift in their seats. Fortunately, the film does not dwell on it, nor does it derail the overall narrative. If anything, it just leaves some scratching their heads and wondering whether that thread really needed to be there. Still, it is more of a passing curiosity than a major flaw. Boost for Malaysian cinema At a time when local productions often struggle to find big-screen space, Ejen Ali The Movie 2 roars in like a cinematic firework, reminding audiences and industry players alike of what is possible when talent meets passion and is backed by proper support. The film’s use of Bahasa Malaysia does not alienate viewers, it elevates the authenticity. The soundtrack by Azri Yunus pulses with energy and the runtime flies by without a dull moment. Subtitles make it accessible to non-Malay speakers, but the core of the film remains proudly Malaysian. It is not trying to be Hollywood-lite, it is telling its own story on its own terms. There is something powerful about seeing a Malaysian boy save the day in a high-tech world that looks like something out of a Marvel blockbuster. It is aspirational, relatable and most importantly, ours.