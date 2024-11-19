Special needs lack community support for jobs

While significant progress has been made, there is still much to be done in education and employment for neurodivergent or special needs individuals. Desiree Kaur, organising chairperson for the 4th Special Education Needs Symposium 2024 said it was important to champion neurodivergents for employment opportunities. It was attended by parents, caregivers, special needs adults, psychologists, professors, doctors and those involved in the care and support of special needs.

Dato Dr Amar Singh, consultant pediatrician and advocate for children and adults with disabilities, said a change in the mindset of the community was needed.

“The community needs to open their hearts and minds to providing job opportunities for the neurodivergent, there is a need for inclusion,” said Dr Amar, who called for a national push for inclusion of persons with disabilities into the workforce, referencing a 1988 target that only 0.3% of civil servants identified as persons with disabilities (PWDs) as of 2022 - far from the 1% target.

Ivy Philip, co-founder of EmployAble three years ago, holds a Master of Science in Developmental and Educational Psychology. She decided it was time to support persons with special needs for employment opportunities and education.

“EmployAble was born out of the deep desire to see more neurodivergents or special needs in the workforce. It was born to move beyond awareness and acceptance to recognition and celebration of the talents and contribution of the neurodivergent community to our community. Put them to work and they will show you how capable and loyal they can be,” she said.

Ivy also feels more can be done by employers to improve work force readiness for special needs.

“Employers can actively participate in disability education by understanding not just the condition of each developmental and intellectual disability but also understand the environmental and societal barriers we have put in place that disables the special needs. They should be part of the inclusion process and be open to working alongside them,” shared Ivy who had spent the last three years placing special needs adults into jobs and also assisting them achieve their goals of working in companies that appreciate and developed their unique talents.

“There is still a long way to go, but we’re proud of the progress made and the lives we’ve touched – even though it’s just the beginning of what we know is possible, “she added.

Kiwanis Malaysia District Governor Olivia Chin reinforced the importance of inclusive employment practices,

“Employment for the special needs community is an area where we can make a real and lasting impact. They often bring unique skills and perspectives to the tables that are highly valuable in the workplace.

“By fostering inclusive hiring practices and providing necessary workplace accommodations, we can not only enhance the lives of neurodivergent individuals but also benefit from their contributions to our economy and society,” said Chin.

One of the highlights was the sharing by Aisha Jamaluddin, a neurodivergent adult who shared her journey towards achieving her goals and the many challenges she faced.