EDUCATION goes beyond a qualification, opening doors to a future filled with endless possibilities. To study at Sunway College is to obtain a passport to the world, preparing students for further studies at top universities internationally or locally.

Students who have just completed their secondary school education now have a variety of programmes to choose from at Sunway College.

A-Level

Sunway College continues to be Malaysia’s best-performing A-Level college, achieving the highest number of Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards among Malaysian colleges for 10 consecutive years. In the November 2024 Cambridge Assessment International Education exams, 58% of Sunway students achieved Straight A*/As, reflecting a strong academic track record.

Australian Matriculation (AUSMAT)

AUSMAT offers a fast-tracked, university-ready, globally recognised pathway to universities worldwide. Sunway College, Malaysia’s best-performing AUSMAT college, is the largest AUSMAT provider in the world, with over 35 years of excellence and 137 world awards.

In the November 2024 WACE exams, 67% of students achieved an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) of 70 and above, ranking in the top 30% globally. Since 2020, nearly 3,000 students have reached this benchmark, highlighting the programme’s strong pass rate and positive learning environment.

Canadian International Matriculation Programme (CIMP)

Sunway College’s CIMP is the only licensed Canadian pre-university programme in Malaysia, accredited by the Ontario Education Ministry. With 60% of its students achieving Ontario Scholar status, students embrace a genuine Canadian education that is recognised by universities worldwide. The programme offers flexibility with subject choices, allowing students to focus on their interests while aiming for reputable universities in Canada, the US, the UK, and also internationally.

MUFY (Monash University Foundation Year)

Sunway College’s MUFY programme is the exclusive provider in Malaysia. The MUFY programme offers a direct pathway to Monash University and other well-recognised institutions. Designed to equip students with the skills needed to excel in undergraduate studies, the programme closely mirrors university expectations.

Since 1999, over 19,000 students have chosen MUFY, making it a trusted and proven pathway for success in higher education.



Sunway Foundation Programme

The Sunway Foundation Programme consists of Foundation in Arts (FIA) and Foundation in Science and Technology (FIST), focusing on technical and critical thinking skills in FIA and practical skills in science and technology in FIST. These one-year preparatory programme allow students to study locally while still unlocking pathways to global study opportunities, as the Foundation is accepted by universities worldwide, including Sunway University.

Professional Accounting

Sunway TES offers accredited ACCA and ICAEW programmes, preparing students for the evolving business world with a focus on practical training, ethics, technology, and industry connections. The programmes, including ACCA Foundation in Accountancy (ACCA FIA) and Certificate in Finance, Accounting and Business (CFAB), provide a fast track to ACCA and ACA qualifications. Sunway TES has a strong global track record, earning Platinum Approved Learning Partner status from ACCA for 22 consecutive years.

Diploma Studies

Sunway College’s diploma programmes offer a strong career start with 2–3 years of hands-on learning in high-demand fields like business, accounting, culinary arts, nursing, design, and IT. These industry-focused courses prepare students for the workforce and offer a direct pathway to top universities, including Sunway University.

This 17 and 18 May, join Sunway Education Open Day to explore your study and career options. For more information: Tel: +603 56387176 or email: info@sunway.edu.my