Sunway University officially Malaysia’s No.1

THE Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 has officially made Sunway University Malaysia’s highest-ranked private, non-government-linked university.

The university has made a significant leap, ascending into the prestigious 401-500 band from its previous position in the 601-800 band – placing itself among the top three universities in Malaysia, further cementing its status as a leader in higher education.

The university states that the ranking underscores its “relentless commitment to delivering world-class education and conducting impactful research that garners global recognition”.

“The progress in rankings reflects the collective efforts of the university’s faculty, staff, and students, as well as the successful execution of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing academic excellence, fostering innovation, and expanding the university’s global influence.”

Sunway University president Professor Sibrandes Poppema says: “Sunway University has already progressed to the top 500 in a short period of three years and is now the highest ranked non-government-linked private university in Malaysia and Asean.

“The main drivers of this rapid growth have been the score in Research Quality, which is now the highest in Malaysia, and the score in International Outlook that reflects increasing numbers of international students, staff and collaborations. I am confident that Sunway University will be able to reach the top 200 in the next few years and continue our path towards the ambition of Tan Sri Sir Jeffrey Cheah* to become the Harvard of the East.”

Poppema added that Sunway University remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of education and research, continually striving to make a meaningful impact on society while shaping future leaders. “This accomplishment marks another milestone in the University’s pursuit of excellence on the global stage.”

* Cheah is the Sunway Group founder and chairman.