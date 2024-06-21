Sunway University Tops Times Higher Rankings in Malaysia

BANDAR SUNWAY: Sunway University announced its latest achievement as the No. 1 non-government linked private university in Malaysia. This remarkable advancement is highlighted by the University’s incredible leap and performance in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

THE Impact Rankings evaluates universities across 125 countries globally based on their performance in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This comprehensive assessment integrates scores across multiple SDGs, showcasing the university’s dedication to sustainable development, societal impact, and academic excellence.

Sunway University excelled in four SDGs, scoring the top rank in Malysia for SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) in Malaysia. The University was also ranked third in Malaysia for SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and sixth for SDG 17 (Partnership for the Goals).

This recognition underscores Sunway University's commitment to integrating sustainability into its core operations and curriculum, while fostering a culture of innovation and responsibility among its students and staff. The improved ranking reflects the University’s enhanced efforts in areas such as quality education, gender equality, clean energy, and partnerships for the goals.

Sunway University President, Professor Sibrandes Poppema said: “This significant rise in THE Impact Rankings is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, planetary health and the SDGs. We are proud of our staff and students for their dedication and hard work. Sunway University remains committed to driving positive change and contributing to a sustainable future by walking the talk.”