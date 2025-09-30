Tarcian run reaches new heights

THE ninth edition of the TARCian Run ended when 7,000 runners crossed the finish line on the rooftop of Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology’s (TAR UMT) Arena, a brand-new facility, set to be the centre of a vibrant new student activity hub.

The TARCian Run has been a TAR UMT tradition since its first edition held in 2015. Today, it is a celebratory occasion that unites TAR UMT students, staff and family members, alumni and the public in the spirit of unity, friendship and togetherness.

This year’s TARCian Run also saw the active participation of TAR UMT students as part of the organising committee, ensuring the TARCian Run 2025 was more than just a race but also a reflection of TAR UMT’s ‘Beyond Education philosophy’.

Joining the TARCian Run for the second time were students, teachers and students’ parents of Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) Chong Hwa KL, while participants from Chong Hwa Independent High School joined the fun run for the first time.

The run began with the flag-off for participants from both schools, followed by the flag-off for TARCian Run 2025 participants. Runners began at the start line located at the refurbished main entrance of TAR UMT and ran along the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) during the seven-kilometre fun run.

At the end of the route, runners sprinted up the six floors of TAR UMT Arena to claim their reward - a well-deserved finisher’s medal and a breathtaking view of the University’s campus grounds and the surrounding area from Skyfield, the rooftop running track and field on Arena.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy as well as TAR UMT Alumni Council, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Lim Keng Cheng, Board of Governors Chairman of SMJK Chong Hwa KL and Chong Hwa Independent High School, Datuk Seri Yew Teong Look, Member of the Board of Trustees of TARC Education Foundation, Prof Dato’ Indera Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT, and Datuk Ahmad Faisal Abdul Karim, General Manager – Business Development, Lebuhraya DUKE Fasa 3 Sdn Bhd were all present to flag the runners off.

“This year marks the ninth TARCian Run, which has now grown to become an iconic event for TAR UMT.

“With more than 7,000 runners for the 2025 edition, this is an incredible accomplishment that proves how the TARCian Run has grown over the past 10 years.

“It is inspiring to see the great enthusiasm towards the TARCian Run and this is thanks to the constant support of the whole TARCian community, friends, sponsors and fellow Malaysians,” said Tan Sri Chan during the closing ceremony.

Bachelor of Finance and Investment (Hons) student Eyu Xin Ying, part of the TARCian Run 2025 Organising Committee member said:

“All my peers who are in the committee enjoyed the process of planning and executing such a huge project.

“The team gained tremendous experience on the amount of effort required, especially behind the scenes to ensure the TARCian Run was a successful event. This experience will definitely be valuable in our future career paths,” he said.