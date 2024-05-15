The Employers’ Choice University

SHAH ALAM: Talentbank National Graduate Employability Index 2024 has identified Management and Science University (MSU) as one of the Malaysian universities that consistently produces highly employable and well-prepared graduates for the workforce, making MSU an university preferred by top graduate employers.

Among the specific fields of study at the University that have gained support from employers are baking/pastry, beauty and makeup, event management, fashion, hospitality management, and tourism at the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, counselling, early childhood, and public relations at the School of Education and Social Sciences, finance and Islamic finance, logistics at the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, games design and development at the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, nursing and physiotherapy at the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences as well as pharmacy at the School of Pharmacy.

As an enterprise university focused to enhance graduate employability, the MSU graduate employability currently ranks at 99% of its graduates successfully securing employment, within six months of their graduation, based on the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia (MOHE) tracer study.

Their global programmes such as the Global Mobility Program (GMP) allow students one semester and up to one year of studies at any of MSU’s partner universities worldwide.

There is also the Global Leadership Programme (GLP), which provides an immersive learning experience overseas for MSU students.

In a recent QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, MSU is ranked in the top 30 universities worldwide for hospitality and leisure management, in the top 100 for art and design, and in the top 300 for business and management studies.

MSU has also made it to the top 550 for social sciences and management as well as in top 650 for computer science and information systems.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes have also met the stringent standards of local and international bodies.

Among MSU’s accreditors are the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), the Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), the Netherland’s Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU), the United Kingdom’s Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) as well as the Sri Lanka’s University Grant Commission (UGC).

Among the many benchmarks for the MSU mission for excellence include internationalization, industry marketability, job creator mindset, community sustainability, research, lifelong learning, and flexible education.

MSU’s highly qualified academics and international visiting professors support an integrated curricular framework that delivers a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum blends technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, giving students an edge in employability.

There are various skills enhancement programmes aimed at improving students’ competitiveness offered to students such as The Graduate Employability Skills (GEmS), and Personal Enrichment Competencies (PEC) programme at MSU, which serve to improve he students’ soft skills.

Extensive partnerships and collaborations with more than 350 institutions in over 40 countries worldwide provide comprehensive mobility opportunities for all MSU students, enhancing their graduate employability through global exposure by studies and internships abroad.

MSU houses the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies, the Graduate School of Management, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

For a full range and information on flexible programme offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, or email: enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my