Top choice by world ranking

SHAH ALAM: Management and Science University (MSU) has once again secured a milestone achievement in world ranking, showing its commitment to academic excellence by achieving high scores in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by subject this year.

The QS World University Rankings by subject identifies the world’s strongest universities in 60 individual subject areas.

MSU has achieved a World Top ranking of 29 for the subject of Hospitality and Leisure Management (a rise of 17 rungs from the previous year), while reaching number two in Malaysia.

For Art and Design, MSU is ranked number one in Malaysia, and listed World Top 251-300 for Business and Management Studies (a rise of 50 rungs), while achieving a listing of number eight in Malaysia for the same subject.

For the first time in the ranking this year, is the subject of Social Sciences and Management, climbing to World Top 501-550 and securing number ten in Malaysia, while Computer Science and Information Systems secured World Top 601-650, achieving number 13 in Malaysia.

The 2024 QS Subject Rankings saw a significant increase in coverage, evaluating 1,559 institutions across 55 diverse academic disciplines, with MSU leading the way across a wide range of subjects.

Apart from the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by subject this year, MSU currently holds a position in the QS Top 100 among the best young universities in the world, QS Top 200 among the best universities in Asia, QS Top 40 among the best universities in Southeast Asia as well as the QS Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking.

MSU is also listed in the QS World University Rankings 2024 and the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2023.

It was also awarded the QS 5-Stars Overall on the metrics of Teaching, Graduate Employability, Academic Development, Internationalisation, Hospitality and Leisure Management, Online Learning, Social Responsibility and Inclusiveness.

Its next aim is to enhance graduate employability, which currently ranks at 99% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of graduation based on a Ministry of Higher Education tracer study.

MSU is also rated by the ministry as a SETARA Tier-5 Excellent Status for Emerging University as well as ranked Most Entrepreneurial Private University in Malaysia.

As the recipient of the Malaysia’s Best University (TVET Education) through Malaysia Education & TVET 2023 award, MSU has proven its commitment to promote TVET-based education both in Malaysia and internationally.

This recognition has been further strengthened by the implementation of numerous innovative strategies that prioritise TVET subjects across the curriculum in various study programmes. The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards of local and international bodies.

MSU’s highly qualified academics and international visiting professors support a holistic curricular framework that delivers engaging learning experiences. Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, it enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship as well as global exposure, empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

To improve student competitiveness, various skill enhancement programmes are offered such as the Graduate Employability Skills and Personal Enrichment Competencies, which seek to improve soft skills.

Extensive partnerships and collaborations with more than 350 institutions in over 40 countries worldwide provide comprehensive mobility opportunities for all MSU students, enhancing their graduate employability through global exposures by studies and internships abroad.

For more information on flexible programmes offered at MSU, please visit www.msu.edu.my, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or call 03-5521 6868.