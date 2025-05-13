MSU offers a special foundation programme for students who have completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM). This programme helps students improve their English, study skills, and subject knowledge, while preparing them for university life. After completing the programme, students can continue directly into their chosen degree courses at MSU.

MSU’s foundation programme includes eight areas of study; science, information technology, law, business, engineering and technology, visual arts, TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language) and the liberal arts.

Toward a career in health and medicine

If you’re passionate about science and thinking of a future in healthcare, MSU’s Foundation in Science is a great place to start. This programme is especially ideal for students who want to become doctors and continue their studies in the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). The MBBS programme is offered at MSU’s main campus in Shah Alam or at its offshore campus in Bangalore, India, through its International Medical School (IMS).

MSU’s International Medical School (IMS) campus in Bangalore, India is the first Malaysian offshore medical school to receive a full 5-year accreditation from the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC). The MBBS programme offered by MSU is also recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India, the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC), and the Maldives Medical and Dental Council (MMDC).

In addition, the establishment of the MSU Medical Centre (MSUMC) makes MSU the first private university in Malaysia to own and operate its own private specialist hospital, further enhancing hands-on training and healthcare services.

A path to technology

If you’re interested in the growing world of technology, MSU’s Foundation in Information Technology is a great option. This programme is designed to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the tech industry. After completing the foundation, students can choose from several specialisations at the bachelor’s level, including Mobile Wireless and Technology, Computer Science, and Computer Forensics. These programmes are offered through MSU’s Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE).

Career in law and commerce

If you’re interested in law or business, the Foundation in Law is a great starting point. After completing this programme, students can move on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Law with Commerce at MSU.

Business and accounting – the need for professionals

The Foundation in Business programme is designed to meet the growing demand for professionals in Business Management and Accounting. After completing this foundation, students can choose from various specialisations at the bachelor’s level.

Exploring the various areas in foundation

The Foundation in Visual Arts, Engineering and Technology, including TESL programmes are designed to meet the growing need for skilled professionals in creative, technological, and educational fields. After completing the foundation, students can specialise in areas such as Graphic Design, Game Design and Animation, Creative Multimedia, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or TESL.

Exploring the world of liberal arts

The Foundation in Liberal Arts (FLB) programme is perfect for students interested in a broad range of subjects. Liberal arts have been the backbone of education for centuries, and today MSU offers exciting and diverse opportunities for students to explore various fields.

For more information on post graduate programmes offered at MSU, please call 603-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my.