Top position in THE rankings 2025

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) continues to strengthen its position in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025 edition by climbing to the 101–200 bracket of the world’s top universities, an improvement from its 301–400 ranking in 2024.
This marks MSU’s best performance since it was first listed in the rankings in 2021.
For the 2025 edition, this ranks 2,526 universities from 130 countries or territories, based on their progress towards the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
It is the only ranking system that evaluates universities based on their commitment to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), through four main components; research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.
The overall impact rankings table identifies and celebrates universities that demonstrate comprehensive excellence in contributing to global sustainable development.
By excelling in a variety of SDGs, these universities showcase their commitment to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges, including environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth and partnerships.
MSU achieved an overall score of 85.7% across the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goal metrics used.
The university recorded its highest improvement in SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals, scoring 93% and ranking 81st globally, as well as SDG 1: No Poverty, with a score of 85.2%, placing 21st in the world.
Other high-scoring SDGs include SDG 3: good health and wellbeing – 79.1%, ranked 81st globally, SDG 4: quality education – 78.7%, ranked 48th globally, SDG 5: gender equality – 73.1%, ranked 40th globally.
MSU also managed to be placed five out of the 17 SDGs it participated in within the top 101–200 globally, SDG 2 (zero hunger), SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), SDG 13 (climate action), and SDG 14 (life below water).
Additionally, three (3) SDGs ranked in the 201–300 range, one (1) SDG in the 401–600 range; one (1) SDG in the 601–800 range as well as two (2) SDGs in the 801–1000 range.
MSU’s achievement in this global recognition reflects the strong commitment and dedication of its community in implementing sustainable development initiatives on campus.
This is further supported by the university’s consistent culture of excellence, sustainability, and integrity not only within MSU but also through collaboration with partner universities, industry players, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other stakeholders.
The university research ecosystems were further strengthened with the establishment of MSU Centre of Excellence, these includes of the Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advancement Institute (LEAD), International Centre for Halal Studies (ICHLAS), Software Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre (SEnDI), Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security Centre (AICS), MSU Clinical Centre of Excellence (MyCell), MSU Centre for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (MyCAM) and MSU Eye Centre.
MSU recommends the degree of doctor of philosophy (PhD), and master programmes that emphasize and recognise innovative research, scientific knowledge and industrial application at both domestic and international platforms. The postgraduate studies at MSU through the School of Graduate Studies (SGS) and Graduate School of Management (GSM).
