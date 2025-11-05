$!Brabus embarks on ultra-luxury real estate venture

Described as a bold new expression of the brand’s identity, Brabus Island embodies the essence of its design language through architecture, offering a living experience that mirrors the distinctiveness of its vehicles. This transition from automotive design to residential living is viewed as a natural evolution of the Brabus ethos.

Situated in the exclusive Al Seef District of Al Raha Beach, Brabus Island occupies approximately 100,000 square metres of prime waterfront property. Just minutes from Zayed International Airport and the city centre of Abu Dhabi, and an hour’s drive from Dubai, the Island is poised to become a prestigious landmark in the Emirate.

Brabus, the German brand globally renowned for its high-performance automotive creations, has officially unveiled its most ambitious project yet – Brabus Island. The unveiling, held during a private, invitation-only event in Abu Dhabi, marks a significant milestone as the company steps into the realm of luxury real estate for the first time in its nearly 50-year history.

Chief Executive Officer Constantin Buschmann described the venture as both a milestone and a logical step forward. He noted that while Brabus has long crafted vehicles that stir emotions and elevate lifestyles, Brabus Island now allows the company to create the lifestyle itself. Abu Dhabi, with its blend of opulence and innovation, provides the ideal setting for this expansion.

Architecturally, the development features sleek, minimalist silhouettes that are immediately recognisable as an extension of Brabus’s progressive design DNA. The result is a striking visual addition to the Abu Dhabi skyline – one that asserts the brand’s presence beyond the automotive world.

The residences on Brabus Island are fully customisable, using a modular design system inspired by the brand’s made-to-order supercars.

Homeowners can choose from three curated aesthetic themes: Black and Bold, White Bliss, and Gray Haven — each offering a unique interpretation of the Brabus lifestyle. From there, clients are invited to personalise every detail to reflect their individual style, effectively creating a Brabus Masterpiece to live in.

This uncompromising commitment to bespoke luxury culminates in what the brand refers to as the Brabus 1-Second-Wow – an immediate, visceral sense of impact that characterises every element of the Island’s design and experience.

With the introduction of Brabus Island, the brand has redefined the boundaries of its influence. No longer confined to vehicles, Brabus is now shaping entire environments, turning its signature aesthetic into a fully immersive, architectural reality.