Brilliant golf lights up overcast opening day

The skies were grey, but the brilliant golf shone through in the opening round of the fourth Selangor International Junior Golf Championship.

Korean Jung Ji Won and Vietnam’s Le Chuc An signed in the low rounds of the day, 5-under 67s, to top the individual boys’ and individual girls’ standings respectively at Seri Selangor Golf Club in Petaling Jaya.

Jung’s superb round included an eagle at the par-five 18th hole, five birdies and two bogeys.

He leads the boys’ individual event by three shots from Singapore’s Keeshaun Tan (70) and Shinichi Suzuki of the Philippines (70), who was runner-up in the last edition.