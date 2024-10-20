Communications Ministry plans ‘Information School’ for MADANI Communities - Fahmi

KOTA KINABALU: The Communications Ministry plans to introduce the ‘Information School’ programme, with all MADANI Communities in every state expected to participate.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative aims to ensure that the MADANI Community teams understand government policies and programmes, enabling them to combat misinformation and fake news.

“I hope that the 1,878 MADANI Community teams nationwide will engage with the public and effectively disseminate information besides gathering feedback on local issues.

“I also urge MADANI Communities to be closer to the people, assisting during times of hardship or disaster. They must relay any necessary information to the authorities for appropriate action by the relevant agencies,” he told reporters after attending the Sembang Santai Komuniti MADANI event for Putatan district yesterday.

In his speech at the event, Fahmi said the Information School’s module would equip MADANI Community members with key skills, including delivering impactful and efficient communication.

“For instance, in the context of Budget 2025, we want MADANI Community members to interpret this significant document with over 290 paragraphs, more than 50 initiatives and a budget of RM421 billion, the largest in the country’s history.

“Present this information in a meaningful manner. What matters most to the public is the forms of assistance available. Therefore, it’s essential to summarise and convey this information in the simplest way possible,” he said.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for all quarters to combat corruption, leakages and wastage, and ensure that public funds are spent prudently and efficiently.

Meanwhile, Fahmi urged the Information Department to review the activity levels of MADANI Communities, suggesting improvements or identifying partners to assist less active groups.