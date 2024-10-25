Vehicles damaged by falling signboard in Puncak Alam

SHAH ALAM: Six vehicles at a supermarket parking lot in Puncak Alam were damaged when a signboard fell on them due to strong winds in the area today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the incident also involved a local woman but no injuries were reported.

“The victim was a 45-year-old woman who was rescued by the public and sent to a nearby clinic before the fire department arrived at the location,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier a video related to the incident, believed to have occurred between 2.30 pm and 3 pm today, went viral on social media showing a row of vehicles that had been damaged by the fallen signboard.