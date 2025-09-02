$!Coway Run 2025 ‘Lead the Change’ on Merdeka Day

COWAY brought together over 11,000 participants for its annual running event in celebration of Merdeka Day. Under the theme “Power Your Progress,” Coway transformed Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil into an immersive running experience, showcasing its innovative products that “Lead the Change” in Malaysian homes, while fostering a spirit of progress rooted in unity, strength, and purpose.
Ryan Jung, Head of Marketing & Product Division of Coway Malaysia shared, “As we celebrate the 9th year of Coway Run, it is truly rewarding to see this event become something many Malaysians eagerly anticipate each year.
“This year’s run is even more meaningful as it coincides with Merdeka Day – a time to honour our shared spirit of unity and resilience as a nation.
“To commemorate this special occasion, we have also incorporated Merdeka-inspired elements into this year’s medals and charms, making them a meaningful keepsake for our participants.”
Similar to previous years, Coway Run elevated the 5km Fun Run experience with larger-than-life obstacles inspired by Coway’s latest product innovations, including the Coway Air Purifier, Water Purifier, Air Conditioner, and Coway Berex Smart Mattress and Massage Chair.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, the carnival also featured nostalgic and interactive games such as Solid Shot, Ball Splash, Tarik Tali, Ring Fling, Flip-Flop Fun, Teng Teng, Paddle Play, Chapteh, and Skipping Rope, along with multiple photo walls for memorable snapshots. Participants also collected stamps on their stamp cards by playing the games, which were then used to redeem exclusive merchandise at vending machines and blind boxes containing Coway’s limited-edition charms.
Furthermore, for each Coway Run 2025 ticket purchased, RM10 will be donated to the Coway Happy Water Project, a longstanding CSR initiative committed to providing continuous access to clean water for underserved communities in Malaysia.
In the 21km Malaysian Men’s Open category, Sivaneshwaran Gunasegaran surged ahead of the competition to claim the championship title with an impressive finish time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 13 seconds, earning a cash prize of RM 1000.
In the 21km Malaysian Women’s Open category, Michelle Ng showcased exceptional perseverance and strength, crossing the finish line first to secure the top spot and a cash prize of RM1000.
For the 10km Malaysian Men’s Open, Azwan bin Bunjing finished confidently in 34 minutes and 55 seconds, taking home a cash prize of RM500. Meanwhile, in the 10km Malaysian Women’s Open category, Nurul Juliana Shakira Abdul Halim delivered an impressive performance, completing the run in 39 minutes and 5 seconds to win a cash prize of RM500.