$!Coway Run 2025 ‘Lead the Change’ on Merdeka Day

COWAY brought together over 11,000 participants for its annual running event in celebration of Merdeka Day. Under the theme “Power Your Progress,” Coway transformed Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil into an immersive running experience, showcasing its innovative products that “Lead the Change” in Malaysian homes, while fostering a spirit of progress rooted in unity, strength, and purpose.

Ryan Jung, Head of Marketing & Product Division of Coway Malaysia shared, “As we celebrate the 9th year of Coway Run, it is truly rewarding to see this event become something many Malaysians eagerly anticipate each year.

“This year’s run is even more meaningful as it coincides with Merdeka Day – a time to honour our shared spirit of unity and resilience as a nation.

“To commemorate this special occasion, we have also incorporated Merdeka-inspired elements into this year’s medals and charms, making them a meaningful keepsake for our participants.”

Similar to previous years, Coway Run elevated the 5km Fun Run experience with larger-than-life obstacles inspired by Coway’s latest product innovations, including the Coway Air Purifier, Water Purifier, Air Conditioner, and Coway Berex Smart Mattress and Massage Chair.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the carnival also featured nostalgic and interactive games such as Solid Shot, Ball Splash, Tarik Tali, Ring Fling, Flip-Flop Fun, Teng Teng, Paddle Play, Chapteh, and Skipping Rope, along with multiple photo walls for memorable snapshots. Participants also collected stamps on their stamp cards by playing the games, which were then used to redeem exclusive merchandise at vending machines and blind boxes containing Coway’s limited-edition charms.