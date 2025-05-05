$!GWM previews pre-production version of the Ora 07 Touring

Chinese automobile manufacturer offers a glimpse at the brand’s future direction for its EV range

GWM has unveiled the pre-production version of its new Ora 07 Touring at the Auto Shanghai 2025 motor show, offering a glimpse at the brand’s future direction for its electric vehicle (EV) range. While still in development, the Touring variant hints at a more practical evolution of the sleek Ora 07 sedan. Stylistically, the vehicle remains largely consistent with the standard Ora 07, a model often likened to the Porsche Panamera due to its silhouette.

In keeping with that comparison, GWM’s Touring variant draws parallels with the Panamera Sport Turismo, featuring a more estate-like profile. The most notable design update is found at the rear, where the conventional sloping roofline has been replaced by an extended D-pillar to form a shooting brake-style silhouette. Another significant exterior addition is the LiDAR sensor positioned above the front windscreen, suggesting the possibility of enhanced driver assistance systems in future production models. The Touring sits on blacked-out 19-inch alloy wheels, matched with red brake callipers and fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres, further underlining its sporty character.

Though the display unit at the event remained locked, a closer inspection through the windows revealed several interior updates. The digital instrument cluster now adopts a sleeker layout, doing away with the hooded binnacles seen in the existing model. In the centre, a larger infotainment display – likely the same 14.6-inch screen featured in the facelifted Tank 300 – dominates the dashboard.

A redesigned floating centre console replaces physical air-conditioning controls with a broader Qi wireless charging pad and twin cupholders, a notable improvement from the current single cupholder setup. The new estate body style is also expected to deliver greater boot capacity and improved rear headroom, addressing two of the standard model’s limitations. GWM has yet to confirm technical specifications for the Touring, but it is expected to mirror the drivetrain options offered in the current Ora 07 sedan.