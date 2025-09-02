$!Hyundai Motor Group pushes boundaries with animal-free leather innovation

HYUNDAI CRADLE, the global open innovation hub of Hyundai Motor Group, has embarked on a new partnership with biomaterials specialist Uncaged Innovations to introduce a next-generation leather alternative for automotive interiors.
The collaboration marks a significant step in the Group’s ongoing commitment to material innovation and environmental responsibility, further reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable mobility.
The joint effort is focused on co-developing bio-based leather substitutes designed to meet the high demands of the automotive industry. This breakthrough material offers a sustainable solution that not only rivals the feel and quality of traditional animal leather but also drastically reduces its environmental footprint.
According to Hyundai, the new product consumes 95% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, requires 89% less water, and uses 71% less energy compared to conventional leather production, all while maintaining durability, texture, and a sense of luxury.
At the heart of the innovation lies Uncaged Innovations’ proprietary technology platform, BioFuze, which enables the production of customisable, high-performance biomaterials.
Unlike other plant-based alternatives that rely on carbohydrate-centric designs and struggle to emulate the properties of real leather, Uncaged has developed a unique approach.
Its Elevate product combines grain proteins with additional plant-derived compounds to replicate the collagen scaffolding that gives animal hides their strength and flexibility.
The result is a material that not only looks and feels authentic but also performs to the standard expected of premium automotive interiors.
By combining Hyundai’s pursuit of sustainable design solutions with Uncaged Innovations’ expertise in biomaterial science, the partnership is set to deliver a commercially viable alternative to animal leather.
It reflects the Group’s ambition to pioneer eco-friendly technologies at scale while shaping the future of sustainable mobility.