$!Hyundai Motor Group pushes boundaries with animal-free leather innovation

HYUNDAI CRADLE, the global open innovation hub of Hyundai Motor Group, has embarked on a new partnership with biomaterials specialist Uncaged Innovations to introduce a next-generation leather alternative for automotive interiors. The collaboration marks a significant step in the Group’s ongoing commitment to material innovation and environmental responsibility, further reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable mobility.

The joint effort is focused on co-developing bio-based leather substitutes designed to meet the high demands of the automotive industry. This breakthrough material offers a sustainable solution that not only rivals the feel and quality of traditional animal leather but also drastically reduces its environmental footprint. According to Hyundai, the new product consumes 95% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, requires 89% less water, and uses 71% less energy compared to conventional leather production, all while maintaining durability, texture, and a sense of luxury. At the heart of the innovation lies Uncaged Innovations’ proprietary technology platform, BioFuze, which enables the production of customisable, high-performance biomaterials.