Father and son missing after fishing trip in Kabong waters

SARIKEI: A father and son fishing team have been reported missing after failing to return from their trip in Kabong waters yesterday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency confirmed that Tuah Bujang, 57, and his son Mohd Aiman Tuah, 24, both from Kabong, were expected back yesterday evening but never arrived.

The Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in Kuching coordinated a search and rescue operation after receiving an emergency call at 9:50 am this morning.

Maritime Commander Mahkos Juing stated that a patrol boat had been deployed to conduct the search in the suspected area of disappearance.

The search operation currently covers an area of 13.6 square nautical miles where the victims are believed to be missing.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, both victims had gone out to sea at 2 pm yesterday for fishing.

Heavy rain and rough seas occurred around 5 pm on the same day, making communication with the fishermen impossible.

A police report was filed at the Kabong Police Station at 6:49 am today requesting search and rescue assistance.

Villagers found the victims’ boat at 9:00 am at a distance of 5.5 nautical miles from shore and towed it to the Kabong jetty.

The public has been urged to contact the Tanjung Manis Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 011-35728765 or emergency line 999 with any information. – Bernama