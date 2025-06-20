KUALA LUMPUR: The national karate squad did well by winning four gold medals at the 12th Southeast Asian Karate Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, which concluded yesterday.

The gold medals came from C. Shamalarani in the women’s senior kumite under 50 kg, K.S. Thevendran Kaliana Sundram (men’s senior kumite under 55 kg), Sureeya Shankar Hari Shankar (men’s senior kumite under 60 kg) and the men’s senior team kumite event.

Malaysia also secured three bronze medals through Lovelle Anne in the women’s senior kata, Mcroyce Donavan Dagol (men’s senior kumite under 75 kg) and the men’s senior team kata.

Acting national karate head coach R. Shamendran said he was satisfied with the athletes’ performance.

“We didn’t set any targets for this tournament as we didn’t want to put pressure on the athletes.

“Overall, I think their performance at this tournament was okay, but I believe they could have done better,” he told Bernama today.