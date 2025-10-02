MALAYSIA’S fencing renaissance took centre stage as Triumph Fencing Studio kicked off its Triumph Fencing Wira Pedang Invitational 2025 last weekend, on 27–28 September at Glo Damansara, Kuala Lumpur. The two-day event brought together more than 300 fencers aged 6 to the senior category for an intense competition in foil, épée, and sabre — showcasing Malaysia’s growing strength in the sport.

Beyond competition, this Invitational is a celebration of sport, community, and rising talent. With strong support from parents, schools, and governing bodies such as the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the Malaysian Fencing Federation (MFF), and the Selangor Amateur Fencing Association (SAFA), fencing is steadily carving its place in Malaysia’s sporting landscape.

Rizal Ashraf bin Rosli, Founder and Head Coach of Triumph Fencing Studio, expressed his enthusiasm: “This inaugural tournament isn’t just about the thrill of the competition — it’s about showing how fencing can inspire people of all ages to discover joy, discipline, and the true spirit of sport. Grassroots competitions like this shape tomorrow’s champions by honing technical skill and building match experience.”

For parents, the Invitational is also about character-building and family bonding. Mrs Hsu, a Triumph Fencing Studio parent, expressed: “Watching my child compete in this tournament means more than just winning medals; it’s about seeing her confidence grow, her discipline shine, and the life lessons she takes away from fencing that go far beyond the sport.”

In the lead-up to the tournament, Triumph Fencing Studio hosted “Thrive in Five”, a two-day prep workshop designed for students and parents, focusing on body conditioning, nutrition, tactical skills, mental resilience, and recovery.

Coach Rizal added, “Whether it’s a child gaining confidence, a teenager sharpening their skills, or an adult rediscovering their passion, the weekend was about building character, strengthening community, and inspiring a next generation of champions.”