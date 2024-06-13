PETALING JAYA: National carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) has issued an apology for mislabelling Sabah and Sarawak during a recent presentation.

In a statement posted on its social media platfroms, Proton apologised for the misunderstanding.

“Proton acknowledges an error in a presentation mislabelling the states of Sabah and Sarawak. We deeply regret this mistake and understand the sensitivities it has stirred among our fellow Malaysians.

“Proton holds the unity and diversity of Malaysia in the highest regard, and we are committed to respecting and celebrating all states equally.

“We sincerely apologise for any misunderstanding caused and appreciate any feedback from the public,” said the statement.

It is learnt that the names of the states were accidentally swapped during the national carmaker’s presentation during the launch of its EV brand, Proton e.MAS, yesterday.