Van Der Sar recalls Amri’s “Good Goal” in Johor Bahru

A heartwarming reunion between football legends Edwin Van Der Sar and Amri Yahyah in Johor Bahru has rekindled fond memories of one of Malaysian football’s most celebrated moments.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper and Malaysia’s retired striker met during a recent promotional event in the southern Malaysian city, where their historic encounter from 16 years ago became the center of conversation.

Van Der Sar had graciously acknowledged the quality of Amri’s famous strike, describing it as “one of the good goals that I have ever witnessed” when reflecting on their 2009 clash.

The touching moment was captured on video, showing the Dutch legend recognizing Amri with a warm handshake while recalling “seeing him” during that memorable match, drawing laughter from the audience and entertaining reactions from social media users.

The goal in question was a spectacular left-footed chip from approximately 25 meters that caught Van Der Sar off guard during the friendly match, helping Malaysia level the score at 2-1 before halftime.

Amri’s heroics didn’t end there, as the national team striker, playing under then-coach Datuk K. Rajagobal, went on to score a second goal against substitute goalkeeper Ben Foster in the second half, showcasing the attacking prowess that made him a Malaysian football icon.

Despite Malaysia’s brave performance and Amri’s double strike, Manchester United ultimately prevailed 3-2 in what remains one of the most thrilling international friendlies played on Malaysian soil.

The recent reunion has reignited nostalgia among Malaysian football fans, many of whom still regard Amri’s performance against the English Premier League giants as one of the finest displays by a national team player against world-class opposition.

