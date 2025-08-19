Westwood, Im to headline SJM Macao Open 2025

Former world No. 1 Westwood, who won the Macao Open in 1999, was thrilled to be returning to the scene of one of his earliest victories on Asian soil.

Jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, and co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Macau Golf Association, this year’s edition will feature a prize purse of US$1 million (RM4.2m).

ENGLISH legend Lee Westwood and Korean star Im Sungjae will headline a star-studded line-up at the SJM Macao Open 2025, which tees off from Oct 16-19 at the scenic

Im, a two-time PGA Tour winner with three Presidents Cup appearancesto his name, is looking forward to playing in Macao for the very first time.

“I am thrilled to be playing at the SJM Macao Open this October. I have fond memories from my win here 26 years ago. The course always brings out the best in me, and I am looking forward to performing well this year and hopefully bringing home a second Macao Open crown,” said the globe-trotting Westwood, who counts two Malaysian Open victories among his 40-plus professional wins worldwide.

“I am excited to be part of a very competitive field at the SJM Macao Open this year. I have heard excellent things about the SJM Macao Open and the city. Fellow players have told me about the beautiful but challenging course at Macau Golf & Country Club, and I cannot wait to make my first trip to Macao a successful and enjoyable one,” said Im, whose best Major finish was tied second at the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Joining Westwood and Im in the 144-player field will be defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan of Thailand, who delivered a wire-to-wire victory in 2024 to claim his second Asian Tour title. The 30-year-old Wannasrichan will be hoping to emulate the achievement of Chinese golf trailblazer Zhang Lianwei, winner in 2001 and 2002, by successfully defending his title.

“I am delighted to announce my return to the SJM Macao Open. The tournament is one of my favorite weeks on the golfing calendar, and I am even more excited to be returning as the defending champion and to perform in front of the fans in Macao in October,” said Wannasrichan.

Another legendary Chinese golfer, Liang Wenchong, will be in the mix as well. Liang was the first Chinese player to reach the top 100 in the world ranking and in 2007 became the first Chinese player to top the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

“I have played the Macao Open a number of times over the last two decades. There’s something about the course and the city that makes me want to return. I love that everything is close by and convenient in Macao, and hospitality for the players is always world-class,” said Liang, whose mentor was Zhang as he transitioned onto the professional tours.

Fans can also look forward to cheering on homegrown hopeful and six-time Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship participant, 22-year-old Kelvin Si Ngai. “The SJM Macao Open always features a highly competitive field, and competing in my city allows me to test where my game’s at against world class professionals. I hope to bring my best and give the home crowd something to cheer about,” said Si, who earned his 2025 Asian Tour card through Qualifying School.

The SJM Macao Open Qualifier returns on Sept 8 at the Macau Golf & Country Club.

Fans are encouraged to register for free admission tickets, with each person able to request up to four.

For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.