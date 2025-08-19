Thai princess receives continuous treatment for blood pressure stabilisation

BANGKOK: Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the eldest daughter of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is undergoing continuous medical treatment to stabilise her blood pressure. The palace confirmed her condition remains critical due to a severe infection.

The 46-year-old princess has been unconscious since December 2022 after suffering heart complications during a dog training session. The Bureau of the Royal Household issued its first update in over two years last Friday, revealing she had contracted a serious blood infection.

Doctors are closely monitoring her health with medication and medical equipment. “The medical team said that she remains in a state of low blood pressure, requiring continuous treatment,“ the palace stated. Antibiotics and respiratory support are also being administered to aid kidney function and breathing.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, affectionately known as “Princess Bha,“ holds a distinguished background in international diplomacy. Educated in Britain, the US, and Thailand, she has worked with the United Nations and advocated for women’s rights in prisons.

As the only child from King Vajiralongkorn’s first marriage, she maintains a close relationship with her father. A year before her hospitalisation, she was appointed to a senior role in his bodyguard unit.

Thai succession laws traditionally favour male heirs, though the king has not publicly designated a successor. The monarchy is protected by strict lese-majeste laws, with penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment for criticism.

