Malaysian student’s comment of MSoc’s nightclub afterparty sparks netizen controversy

There is no issue with having fun, but Malaysia has its own culture and tradition for celebration and entertainment.

Aisyah, a Malaysian student in the UK, has sparked discussion among internet users by expressing criticism towards a nightclub afterparty reportedly arranged by the Malaysian Society Club (MSoc) at a university in the UK.

In a TikTok video shared by @thisisiasyahtrying, concerns were raised regarding religious sensitivity and cultural inclusivity in relation to the event.

The MSoc, as part of its annual Malaysian Games, organised an afterparty, extending invitations to all members, including Muslim students.

Aisyah found this disrespectful, emphasising that activities like clubbing and drinking during the afterparty contradicted Islamic practices and Malaysian cultural norms.

“Furthermore, clubbing, drinking, and partying has never been Malaysian culture. We have our means of celebration and entertainment.

“So, why indulge in activities that aren’t even part of our culture to begin with? It’s not a very good look,“ Aisyah said in the video.

At the end of the video, she emphasised that this is a friendly reminder not only to her fellow Muslims but also to fellow Malaysians.

The video has gained significant traction, amassing over 923,200 views and 85,500 likes, leading to a robust debate among netizens. Opinions are divided, with some supporting Aisyah’s perspective and others disagreeing.

Even though the video’s comments are closed, people express their opinions on different accounts and platforms. Netizens are actively engaging in discussions on social media related to the issue.