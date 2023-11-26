OIKN outlines two keys to realising modern agriculture in Nusantara, Indonesia

JAKARTA: The Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) has outlined two crucial keys that require special attention in the efforts to realise modern agriculture in new capital city (IKN) Nusantara, East Kalimantan, reported ANTARA news agency.

“First, it is essential to adopt new technology for boosting the productivity of agricultural activities,“ OIKN Head Bambang Susantono said in Jakarta on Saturday (November 25).

Second, the new technology must be consistent with the efforts to preserve the environment, he said.

“We should no longer use pesticides that can harm the environment because the government envisions Nusantara as a green city. Hence, everything must be in accordance with environmental principles,“ he affirmed.

Susantono then emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration for the sake of supporting food resilience in Indonesia’s future capital city.

“We cannot work separately since we need to pay attention to the food supply chain. Therefore, it is necessary to think about how IKN Nusantara can collaborate with partner regions to meet the needs for food in the city,“ he noted.

He also invites all communities residing in the development site of IKN Nusantara to become modern farmers.

“All farmers living in Samboja, Loa Kulu, Loa Janan, and Muara Jawa regions will become residents of IKN Nusantara. Hence, I hope everyone is ready to become the people of Nusantara,“ he said.

The OIKN head noted that in order to succeed, farmers in IKN Nusantara should adopt innovative agricultural technology.

“Farmers in Nusantara should no longer use ordinary methods, given that you will become a national reference. Everyone will see how farmers in the capital city work,“ he addressed the Nusantara farmers. - Bernama, Antara