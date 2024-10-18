RM2.8b for maintenance of federal roads - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM2.8 billion has been set aside for the maintenance of federal roads to reduce accidents caused by unsafe road conditions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

He said that RM1 billion is specifically earmarked for the immediate repair of non-primary roads such as secondary roads, FELDA roads, industrial roads, and roads damaged by floods.

“RM450 million is also allocated for G1 to G4 contractors, an increase from RM300 million this year,” he said when tabling the MADANI Budget 2025 at Parliament today.

Meanwhile, for state roads, Anwar said RM5.5 billion in MARRIS (Road Record Information System) funds has been allocated, and road cleaning efforts will also be improved, covering drains, water drainage, road shoulders, and surrounding areas to ensure safety.

“The government has approved the procurement of a temporary Bailey bridge for all state governments using the 2025 MARRIS allocation as an initial preparation for dealing with road malfunction caused by floods,” he said.

Apart form that, Anwar said RM178 million is allocated for installing new street lights and smart traffic lights on federal roads nationwide.

“A total of RM30 million has also been set aside to continue leveraging the role of 115 District Engineers as the frontline in expediting repairs on potholed federal roads.

“The government has agreed to install High-Speed Weight in Motion systems at selected locations to curb road accidents caused by overloaded vehicles,” he said.