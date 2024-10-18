$!Southern Phu Quoc travel guide and tips for the best time of the year

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 October 2024 - Southern Phu Quoc is home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and the largest coral conservation area on Pearl Island. The area, known as Sun Paradise Land, has been developed into a 24/7 destination for entertainment and leisure, offering many one-of-a-kind and captivating experiences. More than just a destination with rich and stunning nature, southern Phu Quoc is offering luxurious resorts, artistic architectural landmarks and unique attractions. It provides a memorable journey for every visitor, especially in the best season.

The best time to visit

Southern Phu Quoc has two distinct seasons, the dry and the rainy season. The ideal time to visit is from November to April, which is the dry season in the south of Vietnam.

During this time, there is little rain, calm seas, gentle waves and warm sunshine, perfect for outdoor activities. For the remaining months, the eastern coast of the southern island, including Bai Sao and Bai Kem beaches, becomes the ideal choice for a peaceful getaway.

Getting to southern Phu Quoc

Southern Phu Quoc is about a 30-minute drive from Phu Quoc International Airport. Most resorts in the area offer private cars or scheduled buses to pick up guests. Alternatively, taxis are available, costing approximately VND300,000 (US$12).

It’s also about a 45-minute drive from Duong Dong town, with taxis costing around VND400,000 ($16). Recently, Sun Group launched a double-decker bus service with tickets priced at VND100,000 ($4) per trip.

Beautiful natural features

Bai Kem and Bai Sao beaches boast fine white sand and crystal-clear waters, perfect for families to swim and engage in water sports, including kayaking, banana boat rides and speed boating.

The An Thoi archipelago is home to vibrant coral reefs spread across various islands, hosting a rich diversity of marine life, making it a perfect spot for diving enthusiasts. Some of the best places to view coral include Hon Thom, May Rut Trong and May Rut Ngoai.

Tours to three islands start at $30 per person, and small-group diving tours begin at $50 per person. Those who can’t dive or swim, can try sea walking at Eco Beach on Hon Thom Island.