Police warn against provocation during Coldplay concert

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is reminded to avoid any acts of provocation during or after the Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour concert scheduled to take place at the Bukit Jalil Stadium tomorrow.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said stern action would be taken against anyone attempting to cause disturbance at the concert, which is expected to be attended by 75,000 people.

To ensure public order and safety, he said police would conduct body checks and inspect bags and belongings at the gates, which will open at 6 pm.

“Visitors are prohibited from bringing in firecrackers/flares, helmets, lasers, sharp objects, weapons, alcoholic beverages, umbrellas or walking sticks/cane, powerbanks and bottled water.

“Also not allowed are lighters, matches, cigarettes and e-cigarettes, loudhailers and drones,” he said in a statement today.

Zam Halim said police would not be responsible for prohibited items confiscated during inspections at the gates or within the stadium premises.

He also advised those attending the concert to take public transport and not to park vehicles on the roadside, particularly at the stadium entrance and exit routes.

“The public is also advised to comply with the instructions of police personnel on duty and to practice tolerance and patience while driving around the stadium area,” he said. - Bernama