Teo: Respect country’s sovereignty, laws when performing in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: All local and international artistes performing in Malaysia have been reminded to respect the country’s sovereignty and laws, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix).

She said it was indeed the position of the ministry and the MADANI government.

“So far, PUSPAL (the central committee for the application for filming and performance by foreign artistes) has approved 296 concerts by foreign artistes this year, all of which have proceeded smoothly and complied with the regulations we have emphasised.

“Yes, there was one incident involving The 1975 that did violate the guidelines, but let’s not feel that we must cancel all concerts because of one incident,” she said when winding up the committee-level debate for the ministry in Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to the issue raised by several Members of Parliament on the concert by British band Coldplay at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tonight.

Meanwhile, when winding-up the debate on the bill at committee level for the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said a National Subfertility Centre will be built in Shah Alam, Selangor with an allocation of RM171 million.

She said works on the project encompassing the process of preparing design drawings and groundwork at the project site will begin next year with the facility expected to be completed in 2029 and start operating from 2030.

“The ministry also has plans and programmes that will be introduced next year as an effort to increase the level of fertility among the people,“ she said.

The Dewan Rakyat later passed the management and development expenditure estimate amounting to RM3,522,782,300 allocated to KPWKM with more voices in support after a debate by 20 Members of Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat will sit again tomorrow. -Bernama